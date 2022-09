Nia Long Speaks In Wake Of Ime Udoka’s Cheating — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Chinelo Eze 23 September 2022 |

7:52 pm On social media, support for Nia Long is booming as her longtime partner, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, finds himself in hot water. Long and Udoka have been engaged since 2015 and have a 10-year-old kid in common. As a result, when news broke that Long was in danger of being suspended for having…

On social media, support for Nia Long is booming as her longtime partner, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, finds himself in hot water.

Long and Udoka have been engaged since 2015 and have a…