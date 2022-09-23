Riverdale Ryan Gratham Gains Life In Prison For Murdering His Mother — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Chinelo Eze 23 September 2022 |

In 2020, Ryan Gratham, a Canadian actor, shot and killed his mother. He was found guilty and given a life sentence.

According to Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Gratham, who admitted guilt to the second-degree murder of his mother Barbara Waite in March 2020, was given a life sentence with a 14-year parole ineligibility period.

During her sentencing remarks…