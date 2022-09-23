The Guardian unveils special report on Nigeria’s real estate October 3 — Property — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Guardian Newspaper, Nigeria’s flagship newspaper, will on Monday, October 3, unveil a special report on the Top 60 Nigeria Real Estate CEOs of 2022.

This collector’s item of the Who’s Who in the nation’s critical real estate sector is put together in collaboration with Eye on Housing, a national home builders association that discusses economics and housing policy, and Africa International Housing Show, organizers of the largest housing and construction event showcase out of Nigeria in over 15 years and Africa’s biggest housing and construction expo.

The report will seek to address fundamental issues in the housing sector, appraise Federal Government’s intervention, proffer answers to questions on housing needs in the country and most especially, set political agenda for political office seekers ahead of 2023 general elections.

This special report will unveil The Top 60 Real Estate CEOs for 2022.