2023: APGA will bring disruptive governance to Enugu – Frank Nweke







Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Enugu chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has assured of its readiness to bring disruptive change to governance in the state. This was disclosed on Saturday after the party’s ward-level consultative meetings were held simultaneously across the 260 wards. Speaking to newsmen after a tour of […]

