A former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, has appealed to the party’s national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to save the PDP at this critical time by stepping aside from office.

Source: Guardian Newspaper