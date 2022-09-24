APC names PDP senator in Tinubu campaign, shuns Amaechi, Osinbajo, others





The All Progressives Congress (APC) has named a senator of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as a member of the campaign team for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, its presidential candidate for the 2023 election. PDP Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District Chimaroke Nnamani made the APC presidential campaign council released by the secretary of the council, […]

