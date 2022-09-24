Atiku commissions projects in Akwa Ibom, pledges to unify Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, commissioned a 9.5km 10-lane ring road and pledged to unify Nigeria from North to the South, if elected.

Speaking in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, while commissioning the road projects, Abubakar said Nigeria was home to all vices in the world, saying that the problems were man-made.

The PDP Presidential candidate, who was represented by the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, called on the people of the state and all Nigerians to vote for the party in the 2023 elections to correct the ills in the country.

He also called on the party members and Nigerians to join hands together and unify the country to be free from the problem plaguing the nation, saying that Nigerians are tired of the happenings in the country.

He said, “We have good and capable leaders and stakeholders in this party that can take you to the desired height. With gratitude to Almighty God and on…