Clashes erupt at Mexico protest over missing students | The Guardian Nigeria News

Protesters hurling rocks and homemade explosive devices clashed with security forces at a Mexican military base during a demonstration Friday over the disappearance of 43 students in 2014.

Mexico City officials said nearly 40 law enforcement officers were injured in the clashes.

Hundreds of demonstrators, some shouting “murderers,” pulled down metal fencing and tried to enter Military Camp No. 1 in Mexico City in the latest event marking the eighth anniversary of the tragedy.

Authorities fired water cannon in response.

The confrontation came a day after around a dozen police officers were injured at a protest outside the attorney general’s office to demand justice for the students.

And on Wednesday, relatives staged a rally outside Israel’s embassy, demanding the extradition of Tomas Zeron, a former top investigator wanted in connection with one of the country’s worst human rights tragedies.

The 43 teaching students had commandeered buses in the southern…