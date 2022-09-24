Court fines LASTMA, declares imposition of fines on motorist as illegal — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Lagos State High Court has declared that it is unconstitutional for Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to impose fines on motorists suspected to have committed traffic offenses without a court order.

The judge Justice Olalekan Oresanya made the declaration while delivering judgment in a suit filed by a motorist, Lawal Aliyu against LASTMA, the Lagos State Government, and the state’s Attorney General.

Aliyu is seeking a declaration that the obstruction, towage seizure, and impoundment of his car with registration NO AGL 93 DW on November 23, 2021, by the LASTMA officials is unlawful, illegal, unconstitutional, and the same amount to gross violation of his fundamental right to freedom of movement enshrined in section 41 of the 1999 constitution.

The applicant also asked the court for a declaration that the forceful imposition and enforcement of LASTMA fine in the sum of N20,000.00 and LASTMA Towing Fine in the sum of N10,000.00 on the Applicant by the…