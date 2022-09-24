Iran lead negotiator says to meet UN nuclear watchdog chief | The Guardian Nigeria News

The head of Iran’s atomic energy agency said Saturday he will meet next week with the chief of the UN’s nuclear watchdog, as attempts to revive the country’s nuclear deal stall.

“I will go to Austria to take part in the annual general conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, where I will meet with Director General Rafael Grossi,” Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Mohammad Eslami told state television.

The Vienna-based IAEA’s annual conference takes place this year from September 26-30.

The UN watchdog said early this month it was “not in a position to provide assurance that Iran’s nuclear programme is exclusively peaceful”.

It has been pressing for answers on the presence of nuclear material at three undeclared sites and the issue led to a resolution that criticised Iran being passed at a June meeting of the IAEA’s board of governors.

The three sites represent a key sticking point in negotiations to restore a tattered 2015…