Mining: Rep vows to boost gross domestic product | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Chairman, of the House of Representatives Committee on Steel Development, Abdullahi Halims, on Friday, promise legislative support to increase Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in the mining sector to boost Nigeria’s economy.

Halims, make this promise in Abuja while receiving the Director General of the National Metallurgical Development Centre (NMDC), Prof. Linus Asuquo, on a working visit.

The lawmaker said, “I’m ready to work the centre with all necessary legislative supports that will positively improve the nation’s annual gross domestic product GDP”.

He further thanked the Director General of NMDC for his efforts at repositioning the Metallurgical Development Center towards its founding objectives.

In his remarks, Prof Asuquo, commended the Chairman, of the Committee on Steel Development, Abdullahi Halims, for his outstanding commitment to the core values of legislation on boosting Nigeria’s mining sector.

He said that increased support for…