Independence Day Celebration: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to shun sentiment, religion while picking Leaders | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged Nigerians to shun sentiments and religion when electing leaders but must ponder about the future of the country and elect their leaders wisely.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the state Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, said this at the special prayer organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs, as part of activities to mark the 62nd Independence Day celebration in Lagos.

The state Deputy Governor, who was in attendance along with other top government functionaries, expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for continued peaceful co-existence in the state and the grace over the country and its citizens.

In a statement, on Saturday, Sanwo-Olu said that “the general public should consider what the different candidates have done in their various communities, looking at who has done what before, who has sustained a state and who has raised people”.

He advised Nigerians not to listen to bogus statistics but should consider the plan…