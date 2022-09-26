APC, PDP rendered Nigeria world poverty capital, alleges Kachikwu — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Mr Dumebi Kachikwu says Nigeria has been reduced to the level of the poverty capital of the world due to poor governance under the people’s democratic party (PDP) and the All progressive congress (APC) led administrations.

Kachikwu’s presidential campaign council in a statement in Abuja called on Nigerians to reject both parties during the 2023 general elections.

Kachikwu alleged that the two parties are synonymous with greed, avarice, corruption and cluelessness and therefore should no longer be entrusted with the task of managing the rich human and material resources of a potentially great country like Nigeria.

He lamented that the country has continued to lag behind in all indices of development since 1999 when PDP assumed power which it handed over to APC in 2015.

He accused both parties of ruining the economy and impoverishing Nigerians with living conditions becoming unbearable and nosediving…