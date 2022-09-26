Burna Boy makes history, hits half a billion streams on Boomplay | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Guardian Nigeria 26 September 2022 |

6:43 pm In less than three months since the release of his much anticipated sixth studio album, Love Damini, Burna Boy has once again blazed his way to a new record as he surpasses half a billion streams on Boomplay, the first artist to achieve this historic feat. The prominent music streaming and download service recently made…

