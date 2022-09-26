How an Income Share Agreement Can Improve Access to Quality Education for Sub-Saharan Africa  | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Batya Blankers, Co-Founder & CEO at Chancen International

KIGALI, Rwanda, 26 September 2022-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Tertiary education has long been positively associated with economic development. While definitions and contexts can vary, tertiary education generally refers to any formal skills development beyond high school or secondary school. This can range from bachelor’s degrees and diploma programs to bootcamps and short term certificate courses. In Sub-Saharan Africa, it’s no surprise that the demand for tertiary education continues to grow, as countries in this region realize they must prepare their young workforce to exhibit skills that can catalyze economic growth as a means of remaining competitive in today’s globalized world.

While this growth in demand is good news for the continent, it outstrips the current supply of quality tertiary education. This imbalance has been fueled by the increase in access to education at the primary and junior…