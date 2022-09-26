INEC rolls out guidelines for campaigns — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kwara has issued the guidelines on the commencement of campaigns for the 2023 general election.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Malam Garba Attahiru, announced this on Monday in Ilorin during a stakeholders meeting.

Attahiru, who was represented by the INEC Administrative Secretary, Mr Julius Yagba, said that 14 activities have been successfully implemented, as INEC published the final list of nominated candidates on Sept. 20, 2022.

He said the next activity in line is the commencement of campaigns by the political parties on Sept. 28.

He added that the meeting was designed to remind all stakeholders about the responsibilities and expectations during the campaigns for various offices.

According to him, the offices of the President and National Assembly campaigns will start on Sept. 28, and the Governorship and State House of Assembly are on Oct.12.

“Relying on Section 92 of the Electoral Act, 2022, the commission expects the…