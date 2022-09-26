NASS to pass data protection bill within 30 days | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Assembly says the Data Protection Bill will be passed into law within 30 days of receiving it from the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The Chairman Senate Committee on Information Communication Technology (ICT) and Cybercrime, Yakubu Oseni, made the promise at a one-day sensitisation workshop on data protection organised for members of the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday.

According to Oseni, since the Federal Government has created the Nigerian Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) for data protection, there is a need to enact a law to guide its operations.

“I want to assure you that as National Assembly members, we will make sure that we do justice to the bill. We need to give legal backing to the agency.

“We are waiting for them to bring the bill and we will ensure it gets to the president within one month,” he said.

According to the Senator, this is legislation that is supposed to have seen the light of the day since 2019.

“But unfortunately when the bill…