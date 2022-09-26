Why you should track your company spending with a spend management platform instead of a current account | The Guardian Nigeria News

Running a business in Nigeria comes with its own set of challenges. Every organisation must keep accurate sales, inventory, and company expenses records to ensure they have the correct information to make critical decisions.

Tracking company expenses is particularly important as poor expense management is one of the leading causes of business mortality.

But unfortunately, business owners use their current bank accounts to track their company expenses, which has proven to be very ineffective in tracking company spending.

The subsequent paragraphs will highlight some disadvantages of using a bank account to track your company spending and why you should use a Spend management platform like Flex.

Lack of budgeting tools

Business current accounts don’t provide customers with the tools they need to budget. One of the critical disadvantages is that businesses cannot see the budget performance in real-time to make intelligent spending decisions.

No expense…