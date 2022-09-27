



According to a recent study, consuming three largely comparable meals each day to meet our energy demands may be the most effective method to prevent cognitive deterioration. The study found a link between skipping breakfast and a deterioration in cognitive health. The study also reveals that eating more calories at one meal than another is […]

The post Balanced Eating Schedule May Improve Cognitive Health Reveals Study appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper