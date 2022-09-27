Enugu Assembly leader Ezeugwu wants business leaders to join partisan politics — Politics — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The leader of Enugu State House of Assembly, Dr Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, has urged persons in the corporate world to enroll and participate actively in partisan politics in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.





In that way, Ezeugwu said, they would have elastic opportunities of reaching out to so many more needy persons in the society than they are doing with their private enterprises, noting that government policies go a long way in shaping businesses and the affairs of the masses.

Ezeugwu gave that charge in his remarks during the recent 12th edition of the African Achievers Awards at the Queen’s Gate London, United Kingdom.

At the event were notable personalities, including the former President of Mauritius, Her Excellency Ameenah Gurib-Fakim who has been Managing Director of CIDP, Pro Vice-Chancellor at the University of Mauritius and served as the 6th President and the First Female President of the Republic of Mauritius until 2018.

The former President who gave the keynote speech has…