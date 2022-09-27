Ikoyi Club marks 84th anniversary, urges Nigerians to embrace technology | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Ikoyi Club 1938 has kicked off its 84th anniversary with a call on Nigerians, especially the youths, to engage more in technology and embrace it.

Chairman of the anniversary sub-committee, who also doubles as the club’s Vice Chairman, Akin Akintola, at a press briefing to announce activities for the event, said that technology would help businesses to thrive.

Akintola said the theme pushed itself and there wasn’t any brain behind the creation of the theme but as a result of the global acceptance and use of technology, the club is embracing technology with regard to payment for subscriptions in the club.

Also, Chairman of the club, Ademola Mumuney, commended the corporate and individual sponsors for their continued support, irrespective of the increasing national economic challenges faced during the year.

Akintola further said that other activities to celebrate the anniversary…