Metuh’s alleged N400m money laundering case not struck out – EFCC | The Guardian Nigeria News

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has described as false reports that the N400 million money laundering case against former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh had been struck out.

The commission maintained that there is no pending case before the Federal High Court to warrant striking out of the same case.

A report on Monday had that a Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, struck out the suit filed by the EFCC against Metuh, for retrial.

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling, described the seven-count criminal charge in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/05/2022 filed by the EFCC, as “an abuse of court process

But the spokesperson of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren in a statement, insisted that there is no modicum of truth in those reports.

He said: “Metuh’s case is presently pending before the Supreme Court, arising from the appeal by the Commission, as well as his own cross-appeal, upon the judgement of the Court of Appeal which…