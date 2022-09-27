Nasarawa Assembly summons two commissioners, AG over state finances | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has summoned two commissioners and a state Accountant General to account for some state finances, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The invited commissioners are those for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Yusuf Turaki; and Finance, Mr Daniel Agyeno, as well as the Accountant General, Mr Zakka Yakubu.

They are to appear before the legislature on Tuesday (Sept. 27) at 10 a.m. at the assembly chamber.

This, the lawmakers said, was to enable the invitees to explain how the State Financial, Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Funds, Ecological funds, State Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) and Paris Club fund were received and disbursed between the state and local government councils in the state.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, invited the government officials after Alhaji Agah Muluku, the Chief Whip of the assembly, moved a motion to that effect under Matters of…