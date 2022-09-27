Super Eagles coach confident of Nigerian victory against Algeria 







The Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro, has expressed confidence that the Nigerian national team will emerge victorious against the Desert Foxes of Algeria when both teams clash on Tuesday in an international friendly. The Super Eagles and the Desert Foxes will rekindle their age-old rivalry on Tuesday when they clash at the Miloud Hadefi […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper