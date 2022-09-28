Baked Honey Chicken In Asian Style — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Chinelo Eze
28 September 2022 |
10:14 am
Have you ever cooked any Asian cuisine? Enjoy this simple recipe of baked honey chicken done in Asian style. Be sure to have a finger-licking experience.
Ingredient
1 entire chicken, 3 pounds, divided into piecee
three teaspoons of minced onion
2/fourths cup soy sauce
1 tablespoon of freshly minced ginger root
1 teaspoon of garlic mince
Honey,…
Source: Guardian Newspaper