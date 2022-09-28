





The family of Laolu Martins, one of the co-founders of Bukka Hut, a leading fast-food chain in Nigeria, has announced his death. A statement released by the family on Wednesday said the quintessential banker with over 21 years of experience in investment banking, corporate banking, stockbroking, asset management, and pension fund management, died on the […]

The post Family announces death of Bukka Hut co-owner, Laolu Martins appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper