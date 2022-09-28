Fayemi urges Ekiti State governor-elect to be strategic to make impact | The Guardian Nigeria News

Says state was in doldrums four years ago

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, counselled the governor-elect, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, to think outside the box to earn more revenue and make an impact in the next four years.

Fayemi made the remark during a “thank you tour” to Ekiti South Senatorial District in Ikere-Ekiti. The governor said that despite the dwindling revenue accruing to the state, especially owing to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the administration was able to improve on the infrastructural development of the state.

He said that the state was in the doldrums when he took over four years ago owing to avalanche of challenges facing it, noting that the administration has been able to restore the core values the state has been noted for and returned it to the path of development.

“Nigeria is going through a lot of challenges in political, social and economic, and this is affecting the revenue coming to the state. So, the governor…