NDLEA sets ablaze 1.8 tons of cocaine | The Guardian Nigeria News

as Marwa pledges tough times for drug cartels

Tougher times await drug barons and cartels operating in Nigeria if they fail to back out of their criminal trade and embrace legitimate ventures. Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) gave the assurance on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, while leading stakeholders to witness the crushing and setting ablaze 1.8 tons of cocaine recovered by the Agency from a warehouse in the Ikorodu area of Lagos last week.

The NDLEA had in a well-coordinated and intelligence-led operation that lasted two days last week stormed a hidden warehouse at 6 Olukunola street, Solebo estate Ikorodu where 1.8 tons of cocaine were recovered and five suspects including a Jamaican were arrested. Following the historical seizure, which is the largest in the Agency’s history, an order of the Federal High Court in Lagos was obtained for the public destruction of the consignment.

Speaking at…