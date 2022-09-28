Team Nigeria ranked sixth, ninth at World School Basketball Championship | The Guardian Nigeria News

In their first appearance at the yearly World School Basketball Championships holding in Serbia, Nigeria’s Bishop Dimieari Grammar School of Bayelsa, finished in sixth place among the 19 boys’ teams at the International School Sports Federation (ISF)-organised championships.

The girls’ team, St Jude’s Girls Secondary School, Amarata, won their classification match to finish in ninth place ahead of India.

The boys’ team, led by John Wilberforce, were outstanding in Belgrade, getting up to the quarterfinal before losing to Brazil. Their efforts fetched them the sixth position despite losing their final classification match to Chinese Taipei, a team they had lost to in the group stage.

The Asian team dominated all the quarters to emerge victorious at 51-42 ahead of the Nigerian side. Wilberforce, who has been outstanding in the competition, again showed his stuff with 14 points and four assists ahead of Bassey Ekpo, who dunked 14 points as well.

