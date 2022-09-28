UBEC hail Korea for training public officials | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), has commended the Government of the Republic of Korea, through its grant aid agency, Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), for training Nigerian government officials to increase the capacity of teachers in the country.

The Chairman of Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (CR-SUBEB), Senator Stephen Odey, disclosed this to The Guardian, as his commendation for successful training.

He noted that the training would improve the access of teachers and pupils to quality teaching and learning materials ICTs.

Sen Odey also commends Korea Government, through KOICA, for collaborating with the government of Nigeria to provide support to improving quality education in Nigeria.

He said: “We have successfully completed the programs of the Invitational Training hosted by the Korean International Corporation Agency in Korea with objectives of supporting Nigeria’s education in the development of the smart…