2023 poll: Abdullahi Adamu tackles Tinubu over composition of PCC membership





The last is yet to be heard of the crisis rocking the ruling All progressive congress (APC) as the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led national working committee (NWC) has accused the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu of sidelining the party from the selection of members of the 422 presidential campaign council (PCC).

Source: Guardian Newspaper