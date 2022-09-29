APC in a U-turn, distances self from attack by Abdullahi Adamu against Tinubu over PCC membership





The crisis rocking the ruling All progressive congress (APC) had continued to fester as the party disowned a letter purportedly emanating from the national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu which kicked against the composition of the presidential campaign council (PCC). In an apparent face-saving measure, APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Felix Morka outrightly […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper