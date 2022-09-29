Ikpeazu promises support for 2023 census | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has said that his administration will provide the support necessary for the success of the 2023 Population and Housing Census in the state.

Ikpeazu made the promise in Umuahia on Thursday during the Abia stakeholders’ summit on the upcoming exercise. He said that the outcome of the census would help “to further strengthen the State Government’s planning metrics”.

He said that the outcome of the exercise would help the government to work with empirical data of the population and housing units in the state.

“These figures have relevance across indices of human and infrastructural development planning.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that an accurate population and housing census is a condition-precedent for proper development planning,” the governor said.

He argued that over the years, census in the country had “been dogged by controversy over the accuracy of figures assigned to states.

“Most states have disputed the figures while some…