More private, digital universities should be given operational license, says Accord’s Imumolen | The Guardian Nigeria News

*Vows to ensure that 20% of Nigeria’s budget goes into funding education

Accord presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen, has laid out his blueprint for the total revolution of Nigeria’s seemingly comatose educational system if he gets elected as president come 2023.

The successful entrepreneur laid out his plans during the convocation ceremony of the Joint Professional Training Support International Institute (JPTS), a trailblazing institute of higher learning in Lagos on Saturday.

While fielding questions from journalists who were on hand to grace the occasion, Professor Imumolen, who also doubles as founder and president of the school, was very precise and articulate in listing ways he thought learning, especially in tertiary institutions, could be less cumbersome for students.

According to him, in an era where schools have either been shut for several months because lecturers are on strike over issues of better working conditions or security challenges in…