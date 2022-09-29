Special Focus On Most Credible And Value-Driven Asset Management Firms Promoting Wealth Creation In Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

Asset management firms have become one-stop investment shops for individuals and organizations, which is not surprising given that they make well-timed investment decisions on behalf of their clients to grow their finances and portfolio through diverse investments. This provides them with access to higher-value options with better capital appreciation prospects, while also mitigating risks.

In recent years, there has been an increase in the participation of retail clients in the Nigerian Asset Management Industry, which was previously known to exclusively serve the high net-worth individuals (HNIs). This has resulted in an increase in the industry’s assets under management (AuM), which has grown at a CAGR of 29%, largely due to the exponential growth in the AuM of retail-focused collective investment schemes.

Investment in assets such as mutual funds, equities, bonds, and exchange-traded funds, among others, have become critical in generating alternate sources of income,…