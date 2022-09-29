UN Women tasks President, governors on peace building | The Guardian Nigeria News

United Nations Women, Peace and Security (WPS) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, state governors and other policy formulators to involve women in peace and security matters.

Speaking at a workshop in Yola, yesterday, National Programme Officer for WPS, Bukola Ademola-Adelehin, said only the promotion of gender inclusiveness will bring sustainable peace in Nigeria.

She said the workshop is designed to ensure women effectively participate in the 2023 general elections to prevent crisis.

She pointed out that gender equality is central to the achievement of sustainable peace and development in Nigeria and the world.

The programme officer noted that the involvement of women in peace and security will strengthen women’s coalitions and prepare them for engagement in peace and security resolution processes.

“This will help to detect and prevent conflict-related sexual violence,” she said.

She added: “The pillars of women’s peace and security are: participation…