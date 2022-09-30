Apple's VP of Procurement Leaves Company After Offensive TikTok Video Comment





Tony Blevins, vice president of procurement at Apple, is apparently leaving the maker of iPhones, MacBooks, and other consumer electronics after making an offensive remark that went viral on TikTok. In a video posted on September 5, Tiktok star Daniel Mac approached Blevin. In his series, he questions people who own expensive cars about their […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper