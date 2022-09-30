Group seeks survivors-centred policing for gender-based violence cases in Nigeria







The Rule of Law and Empowerment Initiative also known as Partners West Africa Nigeria, in collaboration with Ford Foundation, has kick-started a campaign for survivors-centred policing of gender-based violence cases in Nigeria. The Executive Director, Partners West Africa Nigeria (PWAN), Kemi Okentedo, stated that the group works in the areas of security, governance and criminal […]

