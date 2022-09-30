



Guinness Nigeria on Thursday, September 22nd hosted Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume and other extraordinary female Athletes and Para-Athletes who represented Nigeria at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and World Athletics Championship to a celebratory reception at the new Guinness Headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos

The post Guinness extends Black Shines brightest campaign with extraordinary women of the 2022 Commonwealth Games appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper