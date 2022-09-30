Vote for environment friendly leaders, Bassey tells voters — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Ahead of the 2023 poll, rights activist and environmentalist, Mr Nnimmo Bassey has charged the electorates to interrogate candidates jostling for the exalted seats of the presidency and other elective seats of their plans for a safe and cleaner environment in the country.

Speaking during a two days national conference on climate change organised by the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa in Abuja, he said it behoves Nigerians to cast their votes for public office holders that place a premium on their wellbeing as against their pecuniary interests.

The director of Health of Mother Earth Foundation noted: “Nigerians, next year we have elections where we would be electing new political leaders so it’s a good time to begin to ask the questions who among these leaders whether president, Senate, House of Representatives, councillors or chairmen of local councils are we voting for?

“Who among them would look at solid minerals and look at the…