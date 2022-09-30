With strategic partnership, Dangote boosts Abuja Trade Fair as it opens Friday | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) on Thursday disclosed that 300 corporate exhibitors would be participating in the 17th Abuja International Trade Fair (AITF).

Director-General, ACCI, Victoria Akai, who disclosed this in Abuja, said the event is expected to be declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

The 17th AITF is scheduled to hold between Friday, September 30 and Sunday, October 9, at the ACCI Abuja International Trade Fair Complex.

Describing Dangote Group as a significant premium player in the industry, Akai said the firm has further strengthens the position of ACCI in implementing business activities and advocating for business-friendly policies.

“The Dangote-ACCI partnership is strategic and geared towards showcasing made-in-Nigeria products, which would help inform prospective exporters about the available opportunities and processes,” she stated.

According to Akai, the company had been a significant sponsor of the Abuja International…