World Maritime Day showcases technology for ‘greener’ shipping | The Guardian Nigeria News

NEW YORK, USA, 30 September 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/-How shipping can contribute to a more sustainable future for all is the focus of World Maritime Day, celebrated on Thursday.

This year’s theme – ‘New technologies for greener shipping’ – promotes innovation and solutions that support a transition in the sector.

Maritime transport represents more than 80 per cent of global trade, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in his message for the Day.

Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine –and the Black Sea Grain Initiative – have highlighted the vital role shipping plays in feeding the world.

Curb shipping emissions

“As shipping continues to connect humanity, it must play an essential part in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and building a fair and prosperous future for people and planet,” he said.

The UN chief stressed that the maritime sector “must accelerate its voyage to decarbonization.” Emissions from shipping are projected to…