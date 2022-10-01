AFRIMA Appoints Makhtar Diop as Senegal Country Director | The Guardian Nigeria News

The International Executive Committee of the All Africa Music Award (AFRIMA), in conjunction with the African Union Commission (AUC), on Tuesday, appointed Mr Makhtar Diop as the country director of AFRIMA in the Republic of Senegal.

“We are pleased to have Diop manning the fort for AFRIMA, in Senegal, as the country has a very rich heritage of African music and culture which needs to be preserved and promoted. And that is also at the core of AFRIMA’s operations. With Diop, we believe AFRIMA’s presence is well represented, and the overall vision of the AU, AFRIMA and every single African, will be achieved by the efforts to be yielded in Senegal,” AFRIMA’s Executive Producer/President, Mr. Mike Dada, noted.

Diop’s appointment consolidates his trailblazing effort within the music industry in Africa. Born in 1983, Diop built his legacy within the Senegalese music scene, being a music event organiser, promoter, as well as record label…