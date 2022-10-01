MDCN suspends Medical doctor for 9 months over patients death | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) Disciplinary Tribunal has convicted a medical doctor, working with the Wuse District Hospital, Abuja, Dr Robert Osasikhu-Omoregbe for conducting himself infamously in professional respect when he offered in-hospital care to one Mrs Elizabeth Peter Ndueso (F) (now deceased) at his private hospital Lucia-Ells Hospital Bwari, Abuja, contrary to Rule 49.1c of the code of Medical Ethics in Nigeria.

Out of the five count charges brought against Dr Omoregbe, the tribunal found him guilty on four counts and convicted Dr Omorogbe on counts 1, 2, 4 and 5 and therefore, suspended from practice for a period of nine months.

The Tribunal led by the Chairman, Prof. Abba Waziri, had during the trial that took place at the MDCN headquarters in Abuja, established that between 12th April and 18th June 2017, Dr Omoregbe, engaged in malpractice in the management of one Mrs Elizabeth Peter Ndueso (now deceased) who was an elderly post-menopausal woman…