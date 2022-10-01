Orbih’s faction loses at Supreme Court — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal bordering on the leadership crisis rocking the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for lacking in merit.

In a unanimous judgment, the apex court held that it lacked jurisdiction to dabble in the internal affairs of a political party and accordingly dismissed the appeal lodged by the Dan Orbih faction of the party.

Justice Emmanuel Agim, who delivered the lead judgment, affirmed the judgment of the Court of Appeal in holding that the subject matter of the appeal was an internal affair of the party and therefore falls outside the jurisdiction of the court.