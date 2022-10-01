Ukraine says 24 dead after attack on civilian convoy | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ukraine on Saturday accused Russian forces of gunning down 24 civilians including children in an attack on a road convoy near the recently recaptured town of Kupiansk.

On Friday, Ukrainian troops had shown AFP reporters a group of vehicles riddled with bullet holes and several corpses in civilian clothes outside the village of Kyrylivka, a short distance east of Kupiansk.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov put the preliminary death toll at 24 including, he said, a pregnant woman and 13 children, alleging: “Russians fired on the civilians at close range.”

The Kharkiv region prosecutor’s office said: “On September 30 prosecutors, investigators of the Security Service and the police discovered a convoy of seven cars that had been shot.

“The car queue was shot by the Russian army on September 25, when civilians were trying to evacuate,” the statement alleged.

“Two cars have burnt completely with children and their parents inside — they burnt alive,” it…