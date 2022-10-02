2023: IGP trains pilots, aircraft maintenance officers over seamless aerial surveillance | The Guardian Nigeria News

As part of the build-up towards ensuring concrete security arrangements for the nation, as the 2023 General Elections approach, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the training of the first batch of Bell 412EP B1.3 Type-Training Course for Police Airwing Aircraft Maintenance Engineers comprising 17 officers, whose training is expected to improve the technical expertise of the Aircraft Maintenance Unit of the Police Airwing and prevent operational mishaps during aerial surveillance operations.

Similarly, the IGP has approved the training of more Pilots on Cessna Citation, the training and maintenance of a fully operational Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) squad, training of more Engineers on both Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing, as well as training for other auxiliary aviation staff to streamline operational inadequacies, improve human resourcefulness and ensure enhanced operational efficiency and cohesive operations.

