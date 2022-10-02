Celebrating our heroes by standing proud and choosing right – 62nd Independence Day message by NPA | The Guardian Nigeria News

In a joint statement by officers of the group led by the President Hon. Cliff Otubu, the alliance enjoined Nigerians to look beyond the merriment and thanksgiving that have come to be associated with the day, and remember the labour of our heroes past.

Nigeria is a nation of multi-ethnic, multilingual and multi-religious people, and our diversity makes us uniquely different. So as Nigeria completes yet another glorious year of independence, we must all stand tall and proud to be part of its rich heritage.

“We must not allow the hard times and bad governance we are currently experiencing to deny us our democratic rights to remain lawful citizens.”

The true power of our nation remains with the people and must be used wisely and honestly for the betterment of our yet unborn generations. They noted that the general elections next year is another chance to elect competent leaders who will be accountable to the citizens of Nigeria and not their cronies or community…