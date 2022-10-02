Industrial hubs critical in growing Nigeria’s economy – FIRS | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Muhammad Nami, has stated that a beautiful Nigeria is possible with the proliferation of entrepreneurship and industrial hubs.

This is contained in his goodwill message to commemorate Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day Anniversary.

According to Nami, the adoption of this model would create all-around economic transformation.

The FIRS boss urged Nigerians to invest in creating entrepreneurship and industrialisation hubs as they hold the “key to unlock the massive economic potentials in the country.”

He also urged state governments to emulate Ondo State’s entrepreneurship village, which was set up to groom and harvest talents for the industrialisation of the state.

Nami said that setting up similar hubs in the states would serve as a way of channeling the energies of young Nigerians to productive use.

“Nigeria is a country with limitless potential. We are resilient and talented people and what these young…