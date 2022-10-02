Overcoming the giant of fear – Part 1 | The Guardian Nigeria News

A lot of people, including believers today, are limited and tormented by the giant called “Fear.” Fear can befalls on anybody, irrespective of size, gender, race, colour or status. Fear can prevent a man from entering into his place of destiny. From the story we read in Num.13:30-33, we can see that the Anakims did not stop the Israelites from entering their promised land, rather they were stopped by fear. What they saw made an impression in their mind and by their interpretation they understood it as death and limitation. Really, they all died in the wilderness, save for Joshua and Caleb who entered the promised land.

Many people today, cannot fulfill their destiny because of this same giant called fear. Some cannot enjoy a good relationship because of all the negative things they have heard about marriage or even the unpleasant experiences they have had. It is important to understand what this giant called fear really is.

Fear is an unpleasant emotion caused by the belief…